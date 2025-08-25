Dip in development and sales tax revenue has city watching ‘national economic trends’

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support MLTnews!

A decline in sales and development tax revenue prompts city staff to monitor economic trends.

City gambling tax revenue will take a hit from the closure of Dragon Tiger Casino.

The public hearing to annex 224229 48th Ave. W. was rescheduled to Sept. 4 due to a typo.

The Mountlake Terrace City Council reviewed the 2024 year-end financial report during its Aug. 21 meeting, with explanations for revenue and expenditure variances by department.

The city’s new senior accountant, Artus Nemati, and City Manager Jeff Niten went into detail and answered questions on the revenues and expenditures by department and source. Nemati explained nuances. For example, when the city’s revenue is received, it can create a negative variance because it is not counted until it’s received, and when departments don’t spend all the funds budgeted, it can create a positive variance.

However, it was the decline in sales and development tax revenue that caught the eyes of Councilmember Erin Murray and Mayor Pro Tem Bryan Wahl.

Sales tax was budgeted for a little over $4.42 million, but fell short by $377,197.

Development services fees, budgeted for slightly more than $2.6 million, generated $2,166,516.

Niten explained that development service fee revenue declined due to the cancellation of some projects. In turn, part of the sales tax drop comes from the projects that didn’t go through “because all of the end-use materials that are delivered here are taxed here.”

He said that he doesn’t believe there will be as large a gap in 2025.

“We are monitoring that because of all the national economic trends,” Niten said. “Nobody really knows what’s going to happen.”

Other notable variances were found in capital improvement revenues. Nemati said the variances came from reimbursement programs for projects that did not get the initial funding to do the work. None of the over $6.2 million budgeted from indirect federal grants was received.

Councilmember Rick Ryan said that in 2025, gambling tax revenue will decrease due to the closure of Maverick Gaming’s Dragon Tiger Casino earlier this year, which according to the company was a result of the state’s newly passed central surveillance laws. The gaming company said it found it economically unfeasible to comply with the new regulations.

In 2024, gambling tax revenue was budgeted at more than $1.1 million but brought in more than $1.3 million.

Ryan said that both of the people who worked on the state surveillance law bill are based in the Yakima area and aren’t familiar with Mountlake Terrace.

“So, we might need someone to explain to us what’s going on in the state because this is cutting down our revenue as our city is trying to increase revenue,” Ryan said. “Now it’s going down and nobody really knows why.”

Niten said that the closure of the Dragon Tiger will take “a significant chunk” from the city’s revenue.

To watch the presentation in its entirety, click here.

The presentation material can be seen here.

The public hearing to annex 224229 48th Ave. W. was rescheduled to the Sept. 4 council meeting. City Manager Niten said the property address in the public notice sent to residents had a typo.

