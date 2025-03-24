Dine at Red Robin March 29 and benefit MTHS Class of 2025 Grad Night

Dine at Red Robin in Lynnwood on Saturday, March 29 and the restaurant will donate 20% of food sales back to the Mountlake Terrace Boosters for the Class of 2025 Grad Night.

Show the flyer below or simply mention the fundraiser to your server to have your sales count.

The Lynnwood Red Robin is located at 18410 33rd Ave. W., Lynnwood.