Dignitaries gather for Mountlake Terrace State of the City 2025

Residents and honored guests joined the City of Mountlake Terrace staff and city council on May 21 for the 2025 State of the City address.

City Hall was packed with attendees for food, drinks and conversation before the address. Residents, local leaders and business owners had the opportunity to catch up on the latest projects with city leadership staff and ask them questions.

City Manager Jeff Niten served as the master of ceremonies for the evening and introduced the speakers: State Sen. Jesse Salomon, State Reps. Cindy Ryu and Lauren Davis and the night’s closer, Mayor Kyoko Matsumoto Wright.

Northwest Washington Outreach Director Cameron Caldwell represented U.S. Sen. Maria Cantwell, while U.S. Sen. Patty Murray was represented by Northwest Washington Director Hayden Jenkins.

Shelly Helder, state lobbyist for Gordon Thomas Honeywell Government Relations, represented U.S. Rep. Suzan DelBene.

Snohomish County Chair Jared Mead represented Snohomish County.

Wright and Niten shared duties, listing the many accomplishments of the city over the past year. Among them was the adoption of the 2025-2026 biennial budget, the 66th Avenue West Project, the Safe Routes to School Project, and the adoption of the Vision 2044 Comprehensive Plan, as well as the police department’s participation in the BlueBridge Program.

This year, the city will be working on:

– Community Engagement Plan

– City-Wide Branding Project

– Asset Management Program

– Urban Forest Management Plan

– Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Strategic Plan

– Middle Housing Action Plan

– Veterans Memorial Park improvements

– More community events

– More multilingual materials

– Ballinger Viewing platform and trails

– Community Conversations

– The Water Tank painting project

Along with new tasks, there is also recurring annual work: the 3rd of July Family Celebration, Terrace Summer Nights, National Night Out and the Holiday Tree Lighting.

The presentation material can be seen here.

The 2025 Mountlake Terrace State of the City can be viewed in its entirety on the city’s YouTube channel.