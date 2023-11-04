Dia de Los Muertos celebration draws 200 to Edmonds Waterfront Center

More than 200 people attended Friday night’s Dia de Los Muertos celebration at the Edmonds Waterfront Center, which was a sponsor and co-host with the Lynnwood-based Latino Educational Training Institute (LETI).

“We continue our commitment to becoming a multicultural, multigenerational community hub where everyone is welcome,” said Waterfront Center President and CEO Daniel Johnson.

Marisol Bejarano, LETI’s director of health and wellness programs, served as the night’s emcee. “These types of events are what allow the community to come together and learn about culture in a way that is both educational and exciting,” she said.

LETI Executive Director Rosario Reyes also shared remarks at the event, adding that “we continue to grow our partnership with the EWC with programs and events. We are currently working together on hearing and vision screenings and vaccine clinics.”

You can watch a video recap of the event here.

— Photos courtesy Edmonds Waterfront Center