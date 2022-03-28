Detectives seek witnesses in shooting death of Everett police officer

Detectives with the Snohomish County Multiple Agency Response Team (SMART) continue investigating the Friday, March 25 shooting incident that resulted in the death of Everett police officer Dan Rocha. Detectives are seeking witnesses and surveillance footage that may provide information regarding the suspect’s activities prior to, during and following the shooting incident.

Anyone with home or business surveillance between the 1000 block of North Broadway and the 3500 block of Rucker Ave in Everett is asked to check for activity between 1:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. on Friday, March 25 involving a dark blue Mini Cooper. Residents are also asked to check for surveillance footage around the shooting scene (1010 N. Broadway) prior to 2 p.m. involving a silver Ford Fusion.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at 425-388-3845.