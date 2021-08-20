Update: Suspect who allegedly fired gun at Snohomish County deputy  taken into custody

Updated at 8 p.m. with news that suspect was taken into custody.

A man who allegedly fired a .45 caliber pistol at a uniformed Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office deputy in the Lynnwood area earlier this week was taken into custody Friday night.

According to sheriff’s office spokesperson Lt.Jason Toner, the suspect — 30-year-old Collin M. Irons, was arrested in the Monroe area, by the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office Violent Offender Taskforce and Directed Patrol.

Irons faces first-degree assault charges for the Aug. 18 incident which began when deputies responded to a report of a stolen vehicle in the 14800 block of Highway 99. The sheriff’s office said that when a deputy attempted to contact Irons — the man identified as associated with the vehicle — he shot at the deputy, who returned fire. Neither the deputy nor Irons were reported injured.

Deputies searched the area with a police K-9 and a helicopter, and closed roads in the area in an unsuccessful search for the suspect.