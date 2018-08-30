Details of tentative Madrona agreement will not be released until approved in September

Details about the agreement reached between the Edmonds School District and Olympic View Water & Sewer District will not be released until both boards approve it.

The Olympic View Water & Sewer District board will meet next on Monday, Sept. 10. The Edmonds School District board will meet on Tuesday, Sept. 11. During these meetings, each board will vote on the agreement.

Since the presidents of each board, Lora Petso for Olympic View and Ann McMurray for Edmonds School District, were involved in mediation that occurred on Wednesday, Aug. 29, the agreement is expected to be accepted by both boards next month. School District superintendent Kris McDuffy and other leaders were also involved.

Meanwhile, construction is ongoing at Madrona K-8, and is still expected to finish on Oct. 16.

The project was always expected to complete on Oct. 16. Originally, students were expected to move into the classroom area of the new campus for the fall semester, which is complete, as construction continued on the school’s new administration building.

As that date approaches, school and district officials will work together to create a move-in plan and determine the earliest possible date for students to move to the new building.

“The move will require additional time for affected Madrona teachers and staff and must be coordinated with the Edmonds Education Association,” said Kelly Franson, Edmonds School District spokeswoman.

An official move-in date will not be available until that happens this fall.

Resources from the Edmonds School District about this issue can be accessed at this link. Similar resources from Olympic View Water & Sewer are available at this link.

–By Natalie Covate