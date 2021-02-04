Despite pandemic, MLT city manager presents positive report on city finances

The Feb. 1 Mountlake Terrace City Council business meeting featured a review of the city’s initial 2020 year-end finances and six-year financial forecast, both of which took up a majority of the proceedings. Councilmembers also heard two brief updates about local parks and gave their go-ahead for a couple of city agreements.

Two items were unanimously approved as part of the council’s consent calendar. City Manager Scott Hugill was given permission to execute an interlocal agreement with the Snohomish Health District for a $1-per-capita contribution to aid in funding the district’s programs. That $22,000 helps the health district provide naloxone (Narcan) kits, which are used reverse the effects of a drug overdose, to the Mountlake Terrace Police Department.

The health district previously requested in 2017 that cities in Snohomish County contribute $2 per capita to help fund its services. Mountlake Terrace determined at that time it was not in a position financially to contribute to the district. Since 2019, the city has included in its budget funding of $1 per capita, an amount considered to be similar to the contributions from a majority of cities in Snohomish County.

Also, the council approved an amendment to the professional services agreement with artist Louise McDowell for sculptures at the new Civic Campus. McDowell had previously delivered her completed sculptures to the city and the Mountlake Terrace Arts Commission had accepted her work. However, the agreement’s requirement to install the sculptures by the end of 2020 is still outstanding because of a delay in the Civic Campus Redevelopment Project’s completion.

Both parties agreed that the installation delay was through no fault of the artist and wanted to amend their original agreement to extend the completion date, so McDowell can be paid.

During his city manager’s report Hugill told the council that Snohomish County had recently approved the city’s application for a $50,000 grant toward funding the purchase of new playground equipment at Bicentennial Park near Cedar Way Elementary School on 222nd Street Southwest. The Recreation and Parks Department will be working along with its advisory commission and youth in the area to help identify the equipment to be purchased.

“We’re going to use this money to pay for the equipment and then the city will install it and make the improvements around it as our match” Hugill said of the grant.

In other city park matters, Hugill told councilmembers about a closure last week at Veterans Memorial Park following a large party Jan. 28 that resulted in a large amount of trash, including hypodermic needles. The park was closed through the weekend so that debris could be removed, he said.

The situation in the park will continue to be monitored, and Mountlake Terrace police have spoken with people who were aware of the gathering or participated in it, he added. Police had a “heavy presence” at the park over the past weekend “to make sure they could talk to the homeless and anyone else in the park to let them know that they needed to move on because of the potential injuries from the garbage that was left behind,” Hugill said.

In other business, resident Joyce Wood, who is in her 80s, provided as public comment a request that the city update its program to provide low-income seniors with a discounted rate on their utilities. City Clerk Virginia Clough summarized, from Woods’ email, that she had recently received an expensive water bill and subsequently determined that she didn’t qualify for the reduction under the city program’s income requirement, which still uses federal Housing and Urban Development (HUD) financial measures.

This topic had been discussed last year and councilmembers requested in December that city staff recommend updated income guidelines to more closely match those in neighboring cities. Because different formulas are used, fewer households currently qualify for a utility discount in Mountlake Terrace than Edmonds, Lynnwood or Alderwood Water & Wastewater District.

City staff clarified later that preparation of the ordinance is currently underway and scheduled to be reviewed at the council’s Feb. 11 work/study session. There had been a temporary delay in the process while waiting for the new City Attorney Hillary Evans to be hired. If councilmembers think the ordinance is ready to adopt, action could then take place, possibly at their Feb. 16 business meeting.

Also during the meeting, Hugill provided the council with what he characterized as “high level” summaries of where the city currently sits regarding its 2020 year-end finances and six-year financial forecast.

He highlighted the increase over time of total general fund revenues, noting that last year’s income was nearly $5 million more than in 2008. Hugill pointed out that contributing factors to the difference included a voter-approved property tax increase to pay for the new city hall. Additionally, there was a spike in grant revenue last year associated with the general fund’s $665,000 share of federal CARES Act money the city received.

After removing one-time sources of funding such as grants that are not ongoing and $1 million associated with the 2017 levy lid lift – which funded rent on city hall and recreation programs –Hugill said “you’ll still see a good climb of revenue over time. A substantial portion of that is both property tax but also sales tax.” Hugill attributed the sales tax increase to more online sales revenue, especially during the pandemic.

The city also saw increased revenue from building permits and developmental activities in the city. “Probably the biggest jump in 2019, 2020 is new construction,” Hugill said.

The general fund will see a decrease of approximately $430,000 in property tax revenues this year, because residents will no longer be taxed for rent payments on the current city hall after the new civic campus opens, Hugill said. That figure represents the fund’s share of the overall rent payment, which is higher.

He characterized general fund expenditures as “fairly stable” when compared to the dramatic swing in revenues over time. Recent growth in expenses over the last three years were associated with Sound Transit’s Link Light rail work in the city, which the transit agency is paying for, Hugill said, along with other development activities that include third-party building inspectors and plan reviews. Another factor has been an increase in dollars transferred from the general fund to help with costs linked to city streets, parks and recreation.

Hugill said the city’s transfer to the recreation fund shot up nearly three times compared to its traditional amount — almost $1.3 million in 2020. That’s because the city had to shut down its recreation programs due to the COVID-19 pandemic but still had to maintain the Recreation Pavilion building as well as cover costs for providing child care, “until we got word that we could use the CARES Act funds for that,” he explained.

Gambling tax revenue also decreased last year, bringing in approximately $500,000, which Hugill said represented about half of what it typically generates.

The city laid off nearly all of its workers at the Recreation Pavilion because of closures and also eliminated three other positions across multiple departments in 2020 due to the pandemic. One of those positions eliminated — a police officer recruit — is expected to be brought back shortly, along with hiring an additional officer. According to Hugill, rather than making drastic staff layoffs initially during the pandemic in anticipation of steep revenue reductions, the city chose a different route.

“We didn’t lose the number of employees as a lot of jurisdictions did, by monitoring the finances and listening to what was going to happen here,” he said.

Hugill praised the council’s directives, noting that the general fund balance for 2020 began with a surplus of almost $1.5 million over what was anticipated, and then throughout the year the city had brought in more revenue than projected, “in a significant way,” through development and online sales.

“You’re doing well sticking to your financial policies of not overspending, spend only what you have,” Hugill concluded.

After the presentation, Councilmembers Steve Woodard and Bryan Wahl both said they felt good about the city’s year-end financial picture.

“These ending fund balances are very encouraging, considering the position we thought we were in a few months ago and throughout the entire year,” Wahl said. He also thanked Hugill for the oversight he has provided, noting it played a large role in the city’s current situation. “We appreciate your leadership, guidance and keeping a real close eye on the bottom line,” Wahl said.

Financial matters still to be discussed at a later date include street construction, upcoming projects and the use of park impact fees, Hugill told the council.

