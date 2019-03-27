Design Thinking for Entrepreneurs at MLT Library March 27

The Mountlake Terrace Library will host a session on Design Thinking for Entrepreneurs from 6-7 p.m. Wednesday, March 27.

Lara Merriam-Smith, program manager for the NW Innovation Resource Center, will take you through an exploration of what innovation really looks like and how open source design thinking resources can help you build products customer truly want.

This 60-minute workshop will introduce the basics of innovation, and how design thinking processes can be used to help get your business on the road to lasting revenue. New entrepreneurs will learn simple things they can do to launch their product the right way, and established businesses can learn how Design Thinking Principles can streamline their existing product lines.

Space is limited; please preregister by phone at 425-776-8722, or at www.sno-isle.org/events.

The Mountlake Terrace Library is located at 23000 58th Ave. W. in

Mountlake Terrace.<