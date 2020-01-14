Derek Stanford sworn in as new 1st District state senator

On the first day of the 2020 Washington State legislative session, Sen. Derek Stanford was sworn in Monday to represent the 1st Legislative District in the Washington State Senate. He was appointed to the office on July 1 following the departure of Sen. Guy Palumbo.

The 1st District includes Mountlake Terrace and Brier.

“I look forward to continuing to put people first by making sure our education system is top notch and expanding higher education opportunities for Washingtonians,” Stanford said. “I’m also focused on improving working conditions and rights for Washington workers, and building an economy that works for everyone.”

Stanford has been selected as vice chair of the Senate Higher Education & Workforce Development Committee and will also serve on the Senate Labor & Commerce Committee and the Senate Environment, Energy & Technology Committee. He is also chair of the Washington State Caseload Forecast Council. His professional background is in data science, and he currently runs a small business specializing in analytics solutions and statistical consulting.

Stanford served from 2011 to 2019 in the Washington House of Representatives, where he was the chair of the House Commerce & Gaming Committee.