Deputy Seattle mayor tapped to lead COVID-19 recovery efforts in Snohomish County

Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers on Tuesday announced the appointment of Mike Fong as the county’s chief recovery and resilience officer and senior advisor. Fong will serve as a member of the executive’s leadership team and cabinet. Fong is currently the senior deputy mayor of Seattle, serving under Mayor Jenny Durkan, and has previously served as chief operating officer for King County.

Over the last 16 months, Fong has led the coordination of Seattle’s response efforts to COVID-19. In his new role, he will be responsible for overseeing Snohomish County’s recovery from COVID-19.

“Even in the midst of our fifth wave of COVID-19, we must aggressively pursue Snohomish County’s full recovery to ensure our residents have the tools they need to thrive,” Somers said. “Mike Fong is a proven leader, having run large organizations over many years. He will ensure our recovery is as robust as possible, our resilience is strengthened, and we are tied into every available regional, state and national resource.”

Added Fong: “There is nothing more important than ensuring every resident, in every part of Snohomish County, can recover from the pandemic. We have a once-in-a-generation opportunity to tackle longstanding problems and find long-term solutions. I’m looking forward to helping lead this vital work.”

As part of his job, Fong will be coordinating the $160 million federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds that Snohomish County will use to assist in the county’s recovery. Among the areas he is expected to coordinate:

Economic and workforce development to help workers and businesses

Child care for essential workers

Expanding broadband access, particularly in rural areas

Assisting with efforts to help those experiencing homelessness, substance abuse disorder and behavioral health issues.

His first day will be Sept. 3, 2021.

“We are very well-positioned for a fast and strong recovery,” Somers said. “Paine Field Airport is an economic engine that generates $60 billion per year, and with light rail reaching Lynnwood in 2024 and the commercial air terminal again growing in number of flights, Snohomish County is on the map like never before. It’s important that we capitalize on this significant investment of federal funds to make further progress and set us up for a strong and resilient future. We have successful partnerships with our Tribes, cities, and towns, and Mike will play a leading role in coordinating our efforts so that together we achieve the best possible results for Snohomish County.”