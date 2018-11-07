Deputy Chief Pete Caw to serve as interim MLT police chief

The City of Mountlake Terrace has named Deputy Chief of Police Pete Caw to serve as the city’s interim police chief.

Caw, who has been with the city for 31 years, will replace current Police Chief Greg Wilson, who is resigning effective Nov. 19.

Caw joined the Mountlake Terrace Police Department in 1987 as a police officer, and served as patrol sergeant, administrative sergeant, detective sergeant and assistant police chief before being promoted to deputy chief of police in 2012.

As for next steps in hiring a permanent chief, City Manager Scott Hugill said that he will work with the Mountlake Terrace City Council over the next few months to determine what characteristics they would like to see in a new police chief.

More information on the hiring process will be available after the first of the year, Hugill said.