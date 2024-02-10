Department of Licensing mobile unit visiting Lynnwood Library Feb. 13

A mobile licensing team aiming to serve under-resourced Washington residents will be visiting Lynnwood Library Feb. 13. Services at the library, located at 19200 44th Ave. W., will be offered from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. “DOL2Go” offers services such as issuing and renewing drivers licenses/identification cards, providing copies of drivers records and reviewing documents for proof of identity.

The new service is intended to give community members the chance to get the services they need to live, work, drive and thrive. Organizations and municipalities interested in acquiring DOL2Go services are encouraged to email DOL-2-Go@dol.wa.gov.

For more information about the program, visit the Washington Department of Licensing website here.