Department of Ecology: Learn about flood risks ahead of rainy season

October is Flood Awareness Month, marking the shift away from warm and dry weather to the start of fall precipitation. Rain is especially needed now to help alleviate Washington’s current drought and wildfire conditions, the Washington State Department of Ecology says.

As our seasonal weather patterns shift, some places in Washington could experience flooding. In a news release, Ecology shared how flooding typically occurs, what people can do to find their flood risks and the potential benefits of flood insurance.

Ecology is the lead state agency responsible for helping cities and counties identify and reduce their flood risks, comply with Washington’s floodplain management laws, and maintain enrollment in the National Flood Insurance Program administered by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

Flooding in Washington state

Since 1970, all 39 counties have experienced at least one flood severe enough to warrant a presidential disaster declaration.

Major floods can threaten lives and livelihoods, disrupt businesses, commerce and rail lines, and close local roads, state highways and thoroughfares connecting the nation. In December 2007, the largest flood ever recorded in the Chehalis River basin in southwest Washington closed U.S. Interstate-5 for several days and submerged large parts of the cities of Centralia and Chehalis. There were two fatalities and $900 million in damage.

Unfortunately, due to climate change, floods in Washington are expected to become bigger, more frequent and more dangerous. Scientists warn these trends will continue as our weather patterns become more unpredictable.

Types of flooding Floods occur naturally and can happen almost anywhere. Although river and coastal flooding are the two most common types in Washington, flooding can happen anywhere. Here are the different types of flooding in the state. River flooding River flooding occurs when water in a stream or river channel accumulates faster than it can be carried away. Rivers typically flood due to persistent thunderstorms, atmospheric rivers, ice jams and combined rainfall and snow melt. In Western Washington, river flooding usually happens after prolonged winter rains. In Eastern Washington and Cascade Mountain range, spring snow melt and rain-on-snow events are the primary culprits. Coastal flooding When high tides combine with heavy rainfall, strong winds and waves, and low atmospheric pressure, residents along Washington’s 3,300 miles of tidal coastline can experience coastal flooding. When these conditions also coincide with a “king tide” – the highest predicted tides of the year – inland flooding can occur along Puget Sound, Strait of Juan de Fuca and Pacific Ocean because these conditions can also push high tides up to 20 feet above predicted levels. Unfortunately, due to sea level rise, today’s king tides are likely to become everyday tides in the future. Surface water flooding Flood risks are not just limited to areas along our rivers and coast. Surface water flooding, especially in the state’s urban areas, can happen after several days of moderate rainfall or intense precipitation in a short period of time because hard surfaces such as streets, parking lots, roofs and driveways prevent rain from soaking into the soil. Flash flooding After heavy rains, flash flooding can occur as raging torrents ripping through riverbeds, urban streets and mountain canyons. Flash floods are unpredictable and usually occur within minutes, but sometimes hours, after excessive rainfall. Areas scarred by wildfires are particularly susceptible to flash flooding because heavy precipitation runs off almost instantly, causing creeks and drainage areas to flood quickly and at higher-than-normal levels. Stormwater runoff can also mobilize rocks, boulders, downed trees, sediment and other debris, creating particularly dangerous conditions. Understanding flood risks Since anywhere it rains can also flood, every home and property in Washington has some level of flood risk. However, there are many things you can do to be prepared. First, it is important to know whether your home or property is in area considered at “high,” “moderate” or “low” risk of flooding. FEMA’s Flood Map Service Center is the official public source for flood hazard information to support the National Flood Insurance Program. FEMA also continually updates its flood risk maps to reflect changes in land development and other factors. To find the flood risk map for your home or property. enter the address, place, or longitude-latitude coordinates. Here are some tips about using the FEMA flood maps: Maps for high-risk flood areas begin with “ A ” or “ V .” Homes or properties in these areas financed with a federally backed mortgage are required to carry flood insurance. FEMA has calculated that these properties in these areas have a 1 in 4 chance of being flooded at least once in any given 30-year period.

begin with “ ” or “ .” Homes or properties in these areas financed with a federally backed mortgage are required to carry flood insurance. FEMA has calculated that these properties in these areas have a 1 in 4 chance of being flooded at least once in any given 30-year period. Maps for moderate- and low-risk flood areas start with “B,” “C” and “X.” Your property’s location affects the flood risk. Maps consider the frequency of past flooding, distance to potential flood sources such as the coast, rivers and lakes, and the ground elevation of your home relative to the elevation of the surrounding area. To help you better understand your flood risk, contact the floodplain administrator for your city or county.