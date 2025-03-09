Dentists need a dual income to afford a Mountlake Terrace house, housing official says

Alliance for Housing Affordability (AHA) Program Manager Chris Collier updated the city council March 6 on Mountlake Terrace’s housing affordability.

Collier said housing prices have been increasing countywide since the 2023 cooling period. However, the required income to get into a home and interest rates have not slowed. A household must earn $194,000 annually to qualify for a home loan. However, the county median household income is $109,000 a year.

When focusing on Mountlake Terrace and pricing, Collier said that even a dentist would need a dual income to afford a single-family home.

“The median of general dentistry in the Seattle metro [area] affords you $172,000 a year of income for the mid-career point in the profession,” Collier said. “A general dentist in the middle of their career isn’t able to buy a house in Southwest Snohomish County; they might afford a townhome or condo.”

AHA was created via an interlocal agreement among several Snohomish County cities including Mountlake Terrace, plus the county and the Housing Authority of Snohomish County (HASCO) to share resources and information related to housing and housing affordability.

Collier said that city and county prices will continue to rise in 2025, making single-family home ownership in Mountlake Terrace more difficult, as the city’s median household income is about $96,000.

From 2000 to 2014, rent stayed about flat, Collier said. However, after 2014, rent has increased by about 55%.

Snohomish County’s rent increased by 0.12% in 2024, but Collier said rents are still down countywide from 2023.

Mountlake Terrace rents have risen “considerably faster than median household income for the county,” Collier said. “This is a story repeated, with some variation across cities in Snohomish County.”

Rates are also expected to increase for those who cannot afford a home and rent instead. Collier’s numbers show that Mountlake Terrace apartments are higher than the county’s average.

All unit averages in 2024:

– Mountlake Terrace: January, $ 2,014; December, $2,532

– Snohomish County: Jan. $ 2,127; December $ 2,129

Studio apartments:

– Mountlake Terrace: January, $ 1,811; December, $ 1,768

– Snohomish County: January, $1,641; December, $ 1,557

One Bedroom:

– Mountlake Terrace: January, $1,832; December, $ 2,129

– Snohomish County: January, $ 1,898; December, $ 1,916

Two Bedroom:

– Mountlake Terrace: January, $ 2,220; December, $ 2,878

– Snohomish County: January, $ 2,296; December, $ 2,277

Three Bedroom:

– Mountlake Terrace: January, $ 3,036; December, $ 3,497

– Snohomish County: January, $ 2,716; December, $ 2,650

“Overall, in Snohomish County, which includes the city, almost 25% of all renters – almost one in every four renters – spend more than half of their monthly paycheck as a household on rent,” Collier said.

AHA is waiting to see the impacts of HB 1110, the middle housing bill, and the city’s Comprehensive Plan on housing costs, but the city can only control so much, he said.

“Global, national and state events will definitely have a part to play in what happens. For example, interest rates, labor availability, a little trade war with Canada or tariffs, things like that are definitely going to be outside the city’s ability to control,” Collier said.

In other business, Assistant Fire Chiefs Shaughn Maxwell and Todd Anderson of South County Fire gave their 2024 update.

Maxwell said the region is seeing more brush fires than 30 years ago, and South County Fire is increasing its supply of brush firefighting equipment.

After a public hearing, the city council voted to adopt the 2021 Building Code. No one signed up to speak. The building code changes were presented during the Feb. 27 council meeting.

– By Rick Sinnett