Demonstration planned for Mountlake Terrace May 1

Local residents are planning a May Day Strong demonstration from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, May 1 at the intersection of 56th Avenue West and 236th Street Southwest in Mountlake Terrace — part of the nationwide 50501 movement.

This is the latest of several 50501 demonstration hosted locally in recent weeks, with previous events occuring in Edmonds and Lynnwood. Originally an abbreviation of “50 protests, 50 states, one day,” 50501 is a political action organization formed to protest the policies and actions of the second Donald Trump administration.