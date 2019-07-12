Demolition permit issued for Creekside Church building

1 of 2

The City of Mountlake Terrace said that a demolition permit has been submitted for the former Creekside Church building complex at 7011 226th Street Southwest, which is set to be replaced with the Creekside Meadows planned unit development of 56 single-family homes.

The demolition will begin in mid- to late July, the city said. This work precedes clearing and grading work to install soldier pile walls along the east side of the property, and significant earthwork will take place.

Heavy equipment will need to use designated truck haul routes in the city and adhere to the noise ordinance, the city added.