DeMiero Jazz Festival in full swing as jazz masters coach next musical generation

The annual DeMiero Jazz Festival returned to Edmonds this week, bringing the traditional mix of stage performances by internationally know jazz luminaries and a series of daytime workshops where these masters take a break from performing and share their expertise to students from across the state.

Now in its 48th year, the Jazz Fest has been providing developing musicians with an opportunity to learn, perform and celebrate music from recognized jazz greats in a non-competitive atmosphere. Over the years, thousands have attended the event to learn from dedicated professional artists, clinicians and teachers.

For fans of the genre, there is a gala Friday evening concert on the Edmonds Center for the Arts main stage. It will feature world-class guest artists FreePlay and Last Call, the 2024 DeMiero Jazz Fest trio, Chris Brown, George Colligan and Michael Glynn, along with this year’s Dee Daniels Vocal Scholarship winner and a special performance from the Edmonds College Soundsation jazz choir. You can learn more and purchase tickets here.

But the DeMiero festival is much more than just performance. Its larger – and arguably most important – mission is nurturing the upcoming generation of young musicians as they get their start in school music programs across the state.

The guest artists who will be performing on stage will join jazz luminaries including Greta Matassa, Kim Nazarian and more to offer back-to-back sessions, clinics and master workshops to student vocal and instrumental musicians. They will coach the students in skills including scatting, soloing, instrumental development, stage protocol, small combo techniques, lyric phraseology, piano, and drums, ensemble singing and more.

The clinics ran all day Thursday and will continue from 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the following locations:

Edmonds Center for the Arts (ECA) – 410 4th Ave. N., Edmonds

Community Christian Fellowship – 615 Glen St., Edmonds (east of the ECA)

North Sound Center – 201 4th Ave. N., Edmonds

North Sound Church – 404 Bell St., Edmonds (kitty-corner to North Sound Center)

The clinics are free to the public and offer a first-hand, behind-the-scenes glimpse as jazz masters pass their experience and secrets to the next generation of artists. The chemistry between the masters and students is inspiring, with many smile-filled “aha” moments as the students incorporate new tips and techniques into their performances.

From the beginning, the guiding principle of the festival is that there are no winners, no losers, and no competition. Youth come to learn, not complete. If you give your all and do your best, you’re a winner at the DeMiero Jazz Fest.

— Story and photos by Larry Vogel