DeMiero Jazz Festival in full swing as jazz masters coach next musical generation

Posted: March 7, 2024 6
The North Sound Center, 201 4th Ave. N, is one of the main venues for the student workshops.
Clinician, composer and performer Ken Kraintz gives some tips to the Lakewood jazz choir.
A Lakewood High School jazz choir member performs.
The Mead High School bassist provides a unifying bass track for her choir.
Clinician and Festival Artistic Director Kim Nazarian gives pointers to the Mead High School jazz choir and its soloist, senior Ben Juarez.
Clinician Dave Barduhn speaks to the Hyak High School backup musicians.
Clinician and member of One Note Megan Moreau (who will perform onstage at the Friday evening concert), offers suggestions on a cappella technique to a vocal ensemble in the North Sound Church.
Greta Matassa conveys her tricks and secrets of scat singing to a receptive student group. Metassa is on the bill to perform Friday evening.
Jazz drummer, composer and bandleader Christoper Brown shares his secrets of getting the most out of drum brushes.
The Lakewood HS jazz choir blows off a little steam jumping off the ECA walkway wall.

The annual DeMiero Jazz Festival returned to Edmonds this week, bringing the traditional mix of stage performances by internationally know jazz luminaries and a series of daytime workshops where these masters take a break from performing and share their expertise to students from across the state.

Now in its 48th year, the Jazz Fest has been providing developing musicians with an opportunity to learn, perform and celebrate music from recognized jazz greats in a non-competitive atmosphere. Over the years, thousands have attended the event to learn from dedicated professional artists, clinicians and teachers.

For fans of the genre, there is a gala Friday evening concert on the Edmonds Center for the Arts main stage. It will feature world-class guest artists FreePlay and Last Call, the 2024 DeMiero Jazz Fest trio, Chris Brown, George Colligan and Michael Glynn, along with this year’s Dee Daniels Vocal Scholarship winner and a special performance from the Edmonds College Soundsation jazz choir. You can learn more and purchase tickets here.

But the DeMiero festival is much more than just performance. Its larger – and arguably most important – mission is nurturing the upcoming generation of young musicians as they get their start in school music programs across the state.

The guest artists who will be performing on stage will join jazz luminaries including Greta Matassa, Kim Nazarian and more to offer back-to-back sessions, clinics and master workshops to student vocal and instrumental musicians. They will coach the students in skills including scatting, soloing, instrumental development, stage protocol, small combo techniques, lyric phraseology, piano, and drums, ensemble singing and more.

The clinics ran all day Thursday and will continue from 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the following locations:

  • Edmonds Center for the Arts (ECA) – 410 4th Ave. N., Edmonds
  • Community Christian Fellowship – 615 Glen St., Edmonds (east of the ECA)
  • North Sound Center – 201 4th Ave. N., Edmonds
  • North Sound Church – 404 Bell St., Edmonds (kitty-corner to North Sound Center)

The clinics are free to the public and offer a first-hand, behind-the-scenes glimpse as jazz masters pass their experience and secrets to the next generation of artists. The chemistry between the masters and students is inspiring, with many smile-filled “aha” moments as the students incorporate new tips and techniques into their performances.

From the beginning, the guiding principle of the festival is that there are no winners, no losers, and no competition. Youth come to learn, not complete. If you give your all and do your best, you’re a winner at the DeMiero Jazz Fest.

Learn more about the DeMiero Jazz Festival at its website and Facebook page.

— Story and photos by Larry Vogel

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.

By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.

BACK TO HOME