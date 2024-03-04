DeMiero Jazz Festival in Edmonds March 7-9, with clinics open to public

The 48th DeMiero Jazz Festival is set for March 7-9 in downtown Edmonds.

As in the past, this year’s festival will offer a series of clinics taught by jazz masters. The festival provides student musicians with an opportunity to learn, perform and celebrate music in a non-competitive atmosphere, receiving personal instruction, tips and coaching in instrumental and vocal jazz from masters including Dave Barduhn, Greta Matassa, Kim Nazarian and more.

Since its inception in 1977 by founder/director and local jazz maestro Frank DeMiero, the event has offered a place where student musicians, vocalists, instrumentalists and songwriters can be coached by prominent guest artists, all in a non-competitive atmosphere. The young participants attend workshops and clinics on scatting, soloing, instrumental development, stage protocol, small combo techniques, ensemble singing and more. Thursday morning’s workshops included vocal crash courses and workshops, small jazz combo clinics, lyric phraseology, piano, and drums to name a few.

The clinics are free and open to the public, with most happening on Thursday and Friday, March 7-8, when they will run continuously between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. at the following locations:

North Sound Center, 201 Fourth Avenue N.

North Sound Church, 404 Bell St.

Edmonds Center for the Arts, 410 Fourth Avenue N.

Edmonds Community Christian Fellowship, 615 Glen St.

There is also an evening concert at 7 p.m. Friday, March 8 at the Edmonds Center for the Arts, featuring FreePlay and Last Call. Tickets can be purchased online at the ECA box office, or in person at the Edmonds Center for the Arts, 410 4th Ave. N., Edmonds.

Learn more about the DeMiero Jazz Festival at its website and Facebook page.