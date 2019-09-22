DeMiero Jazz Fest fundraiser set for Sept. 28 at Edmonds CC

Enjoy an evening of FanJazztic music, food and “fun”draising during the DeMiero Jazz Fest’s “One FanJazztic Evening,” a Saturday, Sept. 28 fundraiser and benefit concert featuring jazz artist Johnaye Kendrick, Dee Daniels Scholarship Award winner Kimi Locke and the Newport High School Jazz Choir.

The event will run from 6-9:30 p.m. in the Black Box Theatre, Edmonds Community College, 20310 68th Ave. W., Lynnwood.

The evening features silent and live auction items. Your support will help continue the work of the DeMiero Jazz Fest, a non-competitive vocal jazz festival that draws students from the Edmonds School District and beyond.

You can purchase tickets at www.demierojazzfest.org/fanjazztic or make a donation at www.demierojazzfest.org/donate