Decorated car trunks invited for annual MLT Trunk R Treat Oct. 31

Mountlake Terrace will once again have its annual Halloween Trunk R Treat event, set from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31 in Town Center.

During the event, kids are invited to a safe and family-friendly trick or treat adventure around a local parking lot of decorated vehicles, with trunks open and full of candy. Event sponsors include Espresso Break, Mountlake Terrace/Brier Chamber of Commerce, Mountlake Church, Diamond Knot and MLTnews.

Trunk R Treat is held at the intersection of 56th Avenue West and 232nd Street Southwest. Kids begin trick or treating at 5 p.m. All “trunks” must be on-site by 4 p.m. and set up by 4:30 p.m. Trunk R Treat typically lasts about two hours.

Those who want to participate by providing decorated car trunks can email Maria Ellis at rialellis@comcast.net or call 206-793-4201.