Dec. 5 city council meeting to include public hearings on 2023-24 budget, rules regarding undergrounding of utilities

Residents are invited to have their say during two public hearings before the Mountlake Terrace City Council Monday, Dec. 5: One on the proposed 2023-24 biennial budget and the other on city code amendments for undergrounding of utilities. (Read more in our previous story here.)

The council will meet at 7 p.m. in the council chambers, 23204 58th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace. For those who want to attend remotely, go to https://zoom.us/join and enter meeting ID: 873 9902 7786 and passcode: 120522. You also can view livestreamed meetings and past recordings at www.youtube.com/cityofmlt.

You can see the complete agenda here.