Dec. 9: Jingle Bell Breakfast at Lynnwood Event Center

Come be merry and bright at the Lynnwood Event Center Saturday, Dec. 9 during the second annual Jingle Bell Breakfast & Craft Fair.

Indulge in a scrumptious breakfast spread, complete with all your favorite seasonal treats. Take selfies with Santa and real reindeer, craft making for the kids, a hot cocoa bar, candy station, holiday movies, musical performances, face painting and more.

For the price of the breakfast — $10 general admission and $2.50 for kids 12 and under — everything else is free. After noon, when breakfast is over, the only charge is $5 to take photos with Santa.

Event highlights:

9 a.m.-noon: Holiday breakfast – indulge in a delicious breakfast buffet prepared by Plate & Palette, Lynnwood Event Center’s catering team. Capture holiday photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus, and seize the opportunity to meet real reindeer. Your breakfast ticket grants you free entry to all holiday festivities.

Noon to 2 p.m.: Craft fair and festivities – it’s free to shop after noon. Check holiday gift shopping off your list when you visit Crafter’s Alley, a curated collection of over 20 vendors selling hand-crafted holiday wares and packaged treats. You can also access a kids’ craft area, face painting and live entertainment.

Holiday drinks for all ages will be available for purchase at the event.

For more information, visit ilovelynnwood.com/jingle-bell-breakfast-and-craft-fair