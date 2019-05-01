Debra K. Bollen painting exhibit opens May 1

The Mountlake Terrace Arts Advisory Commission presents the Debra K. Bollen painting exhibit for the month of May at the Mountlake Terrace Library, 23300 58th Ave. W.

Debra K. Bollen is a watercolor artist living and working in downtown Edmonds. Debra was born and raised in the Midwest and has lived in the Pacific Northwest for more than four decades, and now considers this region her home.

She has had a lifelong love of art, experimenting at times over the years with various media, and she especially enjoys watercolor. After raising her family in Snohomish County, first in Brier and then (since 2002) in Edmonds, Debra has been able to devote more time to watercolor, focusing her talent exclusively in that medium and studying under Edmonds artist Joan E. Archer.

Debra’s deep love of natural beauty, her appreciation of the “divine design” in nature, and her eye for the interplay of color and light come through in all her work: from sunflower abstracts to the iridescent green of an ocean wave to the stillness of a sunrise over a tranquil lake.

Living in Edmonds, she finds particular joy in the visual beauty of the city and its surroundings, savoring the sights of the Summer Market, the glow of the Edmonds waterfront at sunset, and the charm of downtown with its inviting storefronts and splashes of color.

Bollen’s works have been jury accepted into the Edmonds Arts Festival and “Arts of the Terrace” Arts Festival in Mountlake Terrace.

Besides the originals she is offering for sale, many of her watercolors are available in prints and greeting cards. For more information about Debra Bollen’s work, including prices and availability, contact her at [email protected] .

The Mountlake Terrace Arts Advisory Commission oversees the library exhibits as part of its mission to promote cultural events in the community.

The show runs through May 31 at the Mountlake Terrace Library, Mondays through Thursdays, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sundays 1 to 5 p.m.