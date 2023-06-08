Debbie Stewart: She leaves behind a legacy of hard work and determination



In Loving Memory of Debbie Stewart

May 23, 1962 – March 14, 2023

It is with sorrow that we announce the passing of Debbie Stewart, a beloved mother, sister, daughter, and friend. Debbie passed away on March 14, 2023, leaving behind cherished memories and a legacy of hard work and determination. While we mourn her loss, we also honor the beautiful life she lived.

Born on May 23, 1962, Debbie was lovingly adopted into a family that cherished her. Marked by loss, Debbie would be the miracle that completed the Stewart family, consisting of parents Bob & Sandra, and older brother Mike. They were a constant source of love and support throughout her life, providing a strong foundation for her endeavors.

She embarked on a life journey that was marked by perseverance and dedication. At the age of 20, she gave birth to a daughter, Christina. As a single mother, she faced numerous challenges, but her indomitable spirit and resourcefulness propelled her forward.

Debbie embraced education as a means to create a brighter future for herself and her daughter. She carved out her place in the world by earning her college degree and becoming a Certified Public Accountant (CPA). Her relentless pursuit of knowledge and professional excellence allowed her to rise through the ranks, eventually attaining the esteemed position of managing partner at her firm. She invested 27 years with Greenwood Ohlund & Co. Her coworkers became as much family as they were her friends. Her accomplishments were a testament to her unwavering work ethic and exceptional abilities.

Alongside her professional success, Debbie dreamed of travel and adventure. She dabbled in SCUBA and enjoyed several trips to the Bahamas with her longtime partner, Glenn Barrett. They enjoyed many years and established lifelong relationships on Decatur Island. She adored her dogs and was steadfast in maintaining a “watering hole” for her neighborhood – dog treats and fresh water available to anyone who passed her home – which came to be a renowned and popular pit-stop for humans and canines alike.

Debbie Stewart touched the lives of many with her kind heart and infectious spirit. She will be remembered as a devoted mother, a successful professional, and a woman who embraced life’s challenges with courage. Her legacy lives on in the hearts of her daughter, Christina (Kasinger) Ducotey, her brother, Mike Stewart, and her parents, Bob and Sandra Stewart. Debbie will forever be remembered as a fierce spirit, a brilliant professional, and a woman of resilience. As we bid farewell, let us celebrate her remarkable life and honor the legacy she leaves behind. May she find peace, and may her spirit guide us to adventure and fulfillment.

A celebration of Debbie’s life will be held on June 9th at Claire’s Pantry in Edmonds, WA. It will be a time for friends, family, and loved ones to gather, share stories, and find solace in each other’s company. Appetizers and mimosas will be provided to commemorate the joy and zest for life that Debbie exemplified. In the spirit of Debbie’s compassion and love for animals, we kindly request that, in lieu of flowers, you consider a donation to your local animal rescue facility.