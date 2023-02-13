Dealership launches auto technician tuition reimbursement and apprenticeship program

Lee Johnson Auto Family has launched a new auto technician tuition reimbursement and apprenticeship program, available at seven dealership locations throughout the Greater Seattle area. The program is open to students already enrolled in local auto technician programs, as well as students who are accepted and getting ready to start their studies. Lee Johnson has dealerships located in Seattle, Kirkland, Everett and Monroe for apprenticeship opportunities.

The program provides up to $12,000 tuition reimbursement, a paid part-time apprenticeship with flexible hours that supports the student class schedule, as well as the opportunity for full time employment upon graduation and a Mac Tools Master kit with Tech Box (valued at over $12,000).

“Here at Lee Johnson, we pride ourselves on giving back and being a part of the communities we serve,” said Brett Baker, the company’s director of fixed operations. “In addition to making a positive impact in the community, we hope to continue to build our team of skilled technicians to be able to serve our customer base.”

Applications for the program are due by the 15th of each month. For more details and to apply, visit www.leejohnson.com/auto-tech-program.