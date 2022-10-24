Deadline Nov. 30 to apply for Edmonds School District Highly Capable Program testing

The deadline is Nov. 30 for families interested in having students tested for the Edmonds School District’s Highly Capable/Gifted Program for grades 1-6.

The full-time elementary district program is located at Terrace Park Elementary. The Gifted Middle School Program is at Brier Terrace Middle School and has a mix of self-contained and combined classes for seventh- and eighth-grade students. These programs are for students who perform or show potential for performing at significantly advanced academic levels when compared with others of their age, experiences or environments.

To have your student tested for the program:

Complete this packet and submit it by Nov. 30 with your student’s June report card (except for kindergarten students).

– Families fill out pages 1-4

– A teacher completes pages 5-6

Mark your calendar. Testing will occur:

– Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022 (grades 3-7)

– Saturday Jan. 7, 2023 (grades K-2)