Deadline Nov. 1 to apply for Edmonds Arts Festival Foundation art instruction grants

The Edmonds Arts Festival Foundation (EAFF) has opened applications for 2022-23 Art Instruction grants. Grants are available for single classroom projects, joint venture projects with other classrooms and school, or districtwide projects.
Up to $1,500 is available for each request. Schools may request more than one grant. The deadline to apply is Nov. 1, 2022. Visit the EAFF website for more information.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.