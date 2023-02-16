Deadline extended to Feb. 21 for fire annexation pro/con statement volunteers

The City of Mountlake Terrace is looking for individuals interested in serving on the voter’s pamphlet pro and con committees for a proposed ballot measure to annex into South Snohomish County Fire & Rescue Regional Fire Authority (RFA). The deadline to apply has been extended to Feb. 21.

The Mountlake Terrace City Council is expected to consider the proposed ballot measure at its Feb. 16 and 21 meetings, with the possibility of an April 25, 2023 special election.

The council will appoint up to three members to each committee to provide statements for the voter’s pamphlet in favor or in opposition to the ballot measure. To apply, submit a letter of interest by mail or email to Attn: City Clerk, City Hall, 23204 – 58th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043 or via email at cityhall@mltwa.gov.

Individuals will be appointed by the Mountlake Terrace City Council to provide statements in favor of, or in opposition to, the ballot measure. Each committee is limited to three individuals, though an unlimited number of people can assist in the preparation of each statement. Each committee must designate one spokesperson. The pro/con statements will be due to Snohomish County Elections by March 1, 2023.

If you are interested in serving on either the pro or con committee, submit your name and a short statement of interest by 9 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21.

To apply, submit a letter of interest to City Hall, 23204 58th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043 or CITYHALL@mltwa.gov. Applicants should indicate which committee they are applying for and whether they are willing to be the committee spokesperson.

Learn more about the potential fire annexation at the following links:

Jan. 3, 2023 City Council Meeting – Agenda Item 6

Jan. 12, 2023 City Council Work Session – Agenda Item 7

Feb. 6, 2023 City Council Meeting – Agenda Item 5

You can alsowatch the above city council meetings via YouTube at: CityofMLT-YouTube (click on City Council Meetings)