Deadline Dec. 8 to donate to City of Mountlake Terrace Giving Tree

The City of Mountlake Terrace Recreation and Parks Department is again hosting a Giving Tree to collect gifts for families in need. Ages served are from newborn to 17. Some of them have identified specific wishes that can be viewed at the Giving Tree at the Recreation Pavilion.

Gifts should be unwrapped, and gift cards are welcome, along with diapers and wipes. Donations are due by Wednesday, Dec. 8. Cash and checks are not accepted at this site. Also needed are household items such as dish soap, laundry and bathing supplies and deodorant, preferably without scents or dyes. The Giving Tree is coordinated in partnership with Pioneer Human Services.

The Recreation Pavilion is located at 5303 228th St. S.W., Mountlake Terrace.