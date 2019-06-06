Deadline Aug. 30 for 41st annual 2019 Arts of the Terrace call for artists

Mountlake Terrace Arts Advisory Commission and Friends of the Arts are seeking paintings, prints, drawings, miniatures, calligraphy, photographs, 3-Dimensional and Artisans’ works for its 41st Annual Juried Art Show.

This year’s judges include William G. Hook for painting, prints, drawings and miniatures. Mel Curtis for photography, Michael Magrath for 3-dimensional and artisans’ works and Dewey Henderson for calligraphy.

Over $5,000 in prize money is available. Arts of the Terrace is held Sept. 21 – Oct. 5, 2019. Deadline for entries is Aug. 30. For more information, or to enter, visit www.MLTArts.org or www.cityofmlt.com/379/Arts-of-the-Terrace. For more information on the Arts of the Terrace call 425-771-7068 or email [email protected].