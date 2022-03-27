Deadline April 8 to enter EPIC Group Writers writing contest

EPIC Group Writers, based in Edmonds, is proud to honor their annual tradition of sponsoring a writing contest for unpublished work.

With the theme “Send Us Your Best,” EPIC once again looks forward to reading submissions of poetry and prose from adult as well as student writers. EPIC membership not required to enter. Prize money is awarded. Polish up those poems and stories and show off your creativity.

A complete description and rules can be found on EPIC’s website. The submission window closes April 8, 2022.