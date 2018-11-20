‘Deadliest Catch’ star to speak at Boy Scouts fundraising breakfast Nov. 27

The Mount Baker Council of Boy Scouts of America is hosting a fundraising breakfast on Tuesday, Nov. 27 at the Lynnwood Elks Lodge, 19800 44th Ave. W., Suite H, Lynnwood.

Registration starts at 7 a.m. and the breakfast program begins at 7:30 a.m.

Keynote speaker is Casey McManus, Captain/Owner, F/V

Cornelia Marie. An Eagle Scout, McManus is best known as one of the stars of the Discovery Channel’s hit show, Deadliest Catch, which documents the real-life stories of Alaskan Crab fishermen.

Admission to the breakfast is free, but donations will be requested to support local Scouting’s character-building programs.

For information, to organize a table or to reserve a seat, call 425-

244-1106 or email [email protected]