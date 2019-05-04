Daytime closures of 58th and 236th to continue through May 17

Main Street Revitalization Project work near the intersection of 236th Street Southwest and 58th Avenue West will cause more daytime closures for the next couple of weeks beginning Monday, May 6 to allow the contractor to install some large vaults. These closures will occur from 9 a.m. to approximately 4 p.m. and are expected to end by Friday, May 17. Meetings are held with the contractor every week, so residents are advised to monitor the city’s website for updated information on road closures.

Both streets will not be closed at the same time and appropriate detours will be in place. Full street closures are allowed between the hours of 9 a.m. to approximately 4 p.m. The contractor’s schedule shows one closure on 58th for next week with multiple closures occurring on the following week. The 56th Avenue West roadway will remain open to both north and southbound traffic during these closures.

Motorists and pedestrians are reminded to be patient and exercise caution in the construction zone and follow guidance signs and flaggers.

The closure allows the contractor’s underground utility work to continue. Installation of the conduits and large vaults has been challenging at street intersections where conduits overlap and connect to the vaults from multiple directions

Traffic will continue to divert from 236th Street Southwest through the neighborhoods during this period, the city said. Community Transit and King County Metro will also continue to operate on detour routes during these daytime hours to minimize delays.