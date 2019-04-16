Daytime closures of 236th in MLT will return April 22

Main Street Revitalization Project work near the intersection of 236th Street Southwest and 56th Avenue West reopened Monday, April 15, and daytime closures will return beginning Monday, April 22, the City of Mountlake Terrace said.

These closures will occur from 9 a.m. to approximately 4 p.m. and are expected to end by Friday, May 3. The 56th Avenue West roadway will remain open to both north and southbound traffic during this closure.

The closure beginning next week continues the contractor’s underground utility work. Installation of the conduits has been challenging because of the number of times these conduits must cross both 56th Avenue West and 236th Street Southwest, the city said. Installation is particularly challenging at street intersections where conduits overlap and connect from multiple directions.

Along with the closure necessary near the intersection, the Main Street contractor has mobilized more workers to complete additional conduit crossings between 56th and 58th Avenues West at the same time to decrease the likelihood of later closures.

Traffic will continue to divert from 236th Street SW through the neighborhoods during this period. Community Transit and King County Metro will also continue to operate on detour routes during these daytime hours to minimize delays.