Daybreakers Rotary of Edmonds invites community to support Edmonds Jazz Connection

For over 20 years, the Daybreakers Rotary Club of Edmonds has sponsored the Edmonds Jazz Connection. Scheduled this year for May 18, the annual event provides the community with the opportunity to hear talented student musicians from the Edmonds School District and throughout Western Washington.

The performances are free of charge and presented in three venues in downtown Edmonds. Every year, thousands attend. In addition to funding the event, Daybreakers Rotary sponsors music programs and scholarships for student musicians.

The Daybreakers Rotary Club invites businesses and community members to support the Jazz Connection by donating to this event. For more information, go to jazzconnection.org.

Those interested in becoming an event sponsor should contact Valerie Claypool 206-335-9665.