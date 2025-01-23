Day-trip travel: White Rock, British Columbia

Most area residents are likely unaware of White Rock, British Columbia, unless they’ve taken the train to Vancouver. Then they would have passed right through town along the two-mile-plus coastline promenade. They could see the claimed “longest ocean pier in Canada” and the 486-ton namesake glacial erratic rock — originally whitened by shorebirds, now regularly adorned by the townspeople.

A smaller Canadian version of our Birch Bay, White Rock even gets busy on current weekends when they are sunny (a 180-degree Canadian sunset) albeit near freezing. Worth a day trip, it’s the first exit west after the Peace Arch but lodging is readily available.

Chippers (Irish slang for a fish-and-chip shop) are plentiful. Moby Dick’s was deserving of a repeat takeout visit to watch the college football championship game. Hike to the top of the hill to Laura’s Cafe, a decadent bakery for icing on the trip and the immense cinnamon roll, eh?

— Story and photos by Kevin O’Keeffe