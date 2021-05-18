Day one of filing draws candidates for local elections; deadline May 21

The first day of filing week for local elections drew a flurry of activity, according to candidate listings at the state’s voter.votewa.gov website.

Candidates have until 5 p.m. this Friday, May 21 to file for a range of local offices, including Mountlake Terrace and Brier City Council, Brier Mayor,Edmonds School Board, Alderwood Water and Wastewater District, Public Hospital District 2, and South Snohomish County Fire & Rescue.

Those races that draw three candidates or more will appear on the Aug. 4 primary election ballot. The top two candidates for each position will appear on the Nov. 2 general election ballot

For information on how to file as a candidate, download the Snohomish County 2021 Candidate Guide here.

Here are the candidates who are filed as of 5 p.m. Monday, May 17:

City of Brier

Council Position 1: incumbent John Lockhart

Council Position 2: incumbent Martin Krienke

Council Position 3: incumbent Mike Gallagher

Council Position 4: incumbent Valerie Rosman

Council Position 5: incumbent David Marley

Council-at-Large: Donald (Don) Moran

Mayor: incumbent Dale Kaemingk

City of Mountlake Terrace

Council Position 1: incumbent Rick Ryan

Council Position 3: incumbent Douglas McCardle

Council Position 4: incumbent Kyoko Matsumoto Wright

Edmonds School District

Director District 4: incumbent Deborah Kilgore

South Snohomish County Fire & Rescue

Commissioner Position-at-Large 6: Derek Daniels

Commissioner Position-at-Large 7: Ben Messaoudi

Public Hospital District 2

Commissioner Position 2: Rico Tessandore, Zemach Faris

Commissioner Position 5: incumbent Jim Distelhorst

Alderwood Water and Wastewater District

Commissioner Position 2: incumbent Donna Cross, challenger Mike Pivec, challenger Patrick Leonetti