David Norman Jones: Celebration of life July 22 in Edmonds

David Norman Jones

David Norman Jones, also affectionately known as Dave, Davy, Jonesy, and Yakima Jones, passed away on 6/14/24. He was born in Duluth, MN. in the same hospital as Bob Dylan (Dave’s claim to fame) in 1941 to parents George and Margaret Jones, older sister Jackie (Shimonauff), and older brother Jim. The family moved from LA (1943), back to Duluth (1945), to Port Orchard (1946), and finally to Bainbridge Island (1947), where he attended 1st-12th grade and graduated in 1959 from Bainbridge High School (BHS).

During the latter years at BHS, he was employed part-time at Washington Mutual Saving Bank (WAMU) which continued through much of his college days at the University of Washington (UW). While in college, he joined the Theta Delta Chi fraternity where he learned how to properly set a table, to always pass serving dishes to the person on the right, and how to scrub potatoes. Dave attended UW until he enlisted in the US Coast Guard reserves (1963). He was on active duty, primarily stationed in the Oakland/Alameda area, including time on the USCG cutter Dexter. He then spent 5 1/2 years in weekend or weekly reserve meetings along with two weeks active duty each year. He returned to full-time employment at WAMU after his first six-month commitment. His varied part-time bank duties ceased when he became a full-time “loan officer” at the Aurora Village shopping center in Shoreline, WA. In 1972, he married Nancy Myers with two children, Shawn (Jay Gross) and Greg. In 1973 he became manager of the new branch in Bellingham, then Empire Way/Central District in Seattle where he attained vice-president status. Wahoo! In 1981 (age 40) he decided he was not interested in banking life (a bit early for a mid-life crisis); resigned and moved to Yakima to “be his own boss”. He started out as a real estate associate broker and found this was “rough going”. Then he began getting real estate appraisal clients and moved all his efforts to this part of the real estate profession. After a divorce from Nancy and a move to Lynnwood/Shoreline, and with his impressive business sense, he established First Northwest Appraisal, retiring in 2010.

Dave met Suzanne Johnson with two children, Rob Downing and Jamie Johnson (Luke Wetzstein), and married Suzy in 1988. She passed away in 1996. In 1997 he pursued a relationship with Johnell Schuerholz (Jones), and by 1999 most of their assets/lives were melded together. They officially married in 2006. Johnell has one daughter, Amy Emond (Josh). Dave has five step-grandchildren, which he considered his own.

Dave’s endless curiosity, passion for knowledge, and sense of adventure were enhanced by road trips throughout the USA, cruises, and overseas travels. Together, Johnell and Dave explored the world and made many cherished memories.

Dave was a sports enthusiast. He participated in college intramural sports including fast pitch softball, which he continued playing until his mid-thirties. He was a long time Husky fan, Sonics fan, Seahawks fan, but bleeds most over the Mariners.

Let’s celebrate his life with a “party” at Chopsticks restaurant in Edmonds on July 22nd from 1 – 4pm and share our many fond memories of this truly special man. Put on your favorite sports team shirt and come celebrate with family and friends!

In honor of Dave’s memory, you can donate to the Edmonds Food Bank in lieu of flowers. To make a donation, please visit the website.