David Jerome Mooney Jr.: Boeing flight test engineer, Vietnam veteran

David, 68, of Edmonds, passed away on August 29, 2018 at Swedish Medical Center in Edmonds.

David was born Quonset Point Naval Air Station to David Jerome Sr. & Frances McFaden Mooney on July 21, 1950. He was brought up in a military family and moved quite a bit. He graduated from St Thomas Aquinas in Dover, New Hampshire, class of 1968. He married the love of his life, Mary Harding, in Edmonds Washington. He worked as a Flight Test Engineer for Boeing. He was a veteran of Vietnam and served in the Army and was awarded several medals for his service. He loved history, museums and was an extensive reader. He adored his son Brendan Mooney, with whom he shared many trips outdoors camping, hiking and exploring nature. His passion for travel led him to visit all 50 states and 5 continents.

David is preceded in death by his brother Timothy F. Mooney, father David J. Mooney Sr and mother Frances A. Mooney

David leaves behind his wife Mary Mooney, his son Brendan Mooney and wife Rebecca Mooney of Virginia Beach VA; step children Matthew Schulman & Gary Schulman of Weston FL; his sister Elizabeth Mooney Cargill and her husband David and their two children of Hampton NH; his sister Margaret A Vasquez and her husband Dr. Daniel Vasquez of Ave Maria FL, her four children and three grandsons; his brother Kenneth R. Mooney and his wife Cheryl Lassiter of Phoenix AZ.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to SEAL Heritage Foundation (1619 D Street, Virginia Beach, VA 23459 or online at https://www.navysealfoundation.org/donate.

A Funeral Mass will be held Thursday September 6, 2018 at 11AM at Holy Rosary in Edmonds, with the Father Vincent officiating.