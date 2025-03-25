David Allen Rice: Remembered for his kindness, quick wit, love of family

David Allen Rice David Allen Rice, 64, of Mountlake Terrace, passed away on March 12, 2025, after facing several health challenges. Born in Seattle, Washington, to Bruce and Roberta Rice, Dave’s childhood was one of adventure, taking him across the world—from Seattle and California to Colorado, Japan, and Germany before he graduated high school in Walla Walla.

He proudly served in the U.S. Navy from 1978 to 1982 as a photographer. After his service, Dave settled in Edmonds with his family and later made Mountlake Terrace his home in 1991. That same year, he began working at Aurora Rents, where he met Karin. The two married on November 18, 1995, building a life filled with love and laughter as they raised their children, Katelyn and Christopher.