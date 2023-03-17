Darlene May Myers: A devoted mother and grandmother, she sold her hand-painted glass at Edmonds market

Darlene May Myers

Darlene May Myers (Moore) Passed away in Edmonds on March 9th, 2023.

Loving daughter of Arnold “Buck” and Lavina Moore, sister to Harvey, Dale, and Randy Moore.

The Moore Family moved to Edmonds from Walla Walla in 1955, mom was born in Walla Walla, however Edmonds was her home from then on. She and family lived and worked in Edmonds via multiple small businesses owned by her mom and dad: the Edmonds Tavern, Moore’s Novelty Company, and eventually opening her own business cleaning houses, called “Dusty’s Home Cleaning Service.” After illness set her self-employment career back, she semi-retired, and was a stay-at-home mom for me though the 90s. Mom always had an artistic hand, and in the 2000s and early 2010s you could see her down at the Edmonds Farmers Market selling her hand painted glass, or ” peddling” her glass as mom liked to put it. My mom was an eternal care giver, and while painting, parenting, and living, devoted her life to making sure her mom, Lavina, had everything she needed until she passed in 2016. They were best friends. Mom became a grandma in 2013 to Jonathan Myers, that changed her forever. She was now known from that point on as “grandma pink hair.” Mom had, has, countless friends who have cared for her her entire life; and are life-long friends that will miss her deeply and forever; as I will. The lives that my mom touched, the experiences she gave me, to my cousins and my family will be remembered forever. Edmonds will remember her forever.

She is survived her son, Ryan Myers; daughter-in-law Emily, her grandson Jonathan; life-long partner Dale Myers; brothers, Harvey and Randy Moore; nieces and nephews: Brandi, Deanna, Jeston, Jacob, and Billy Moore; and her “sparkle sisters” Marge and Mary-Anne. I could fill the entire Edmonds Beacon with mom’s life, but anybody who knew her knows how special she already is. Mom you will are deeply missed by all. Thanks for a wonderful life.

A Graveside service will be held at Edmonds Memorial Cemetery at a later date. Please refer to the Beck’s Tribute Center website (www.beckstributecenter.com) to leave memories and check in for the upcoming service date.