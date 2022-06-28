Daniels elected chair of South County Fire Board of Commissioners

Derek Daniels is the new chair of the South County Fire Board of Commissioners.

Commissioners elected Daniels to the position of chair after Greg Urban resigned at the June 21 board meeting. Urban plans to move out of state later this summer and expects to step down as commissioner following the board’s July 12 meeting. Urban explained he resigned as chair prior to his departure so he would be available to help provide a smooth transition for the new chair.

Daniels will serve his first meeting as chair on July 5. A lifelong resident of South Snohomish County and financial business IT consultant, he was appointed to the board in January. He also serves on the Snohomish County 911 Board.

“I’m honored and humbled to serve the regional fire authority (RFA) in this new role,” Daniels said. “I look forward to continuing to work with my fellow board members, RFA staff and our firefighters to maintain high-quality emergency services for the people of southwest Snohomish County.”

The board also elected Commissioner Micah Rowland as vice chair after Commissioner Chris Teofilak resigned from the position during the June 21 meeting. Rowland was appointed in February as commissioner for Election District 4 in the Lake Stickney and Mariner area. A 15-year resident of Snohomish County, he has served as a board member for community, local and state organizations. He has more than 20 years of experience working in technology and consulting.

South County Fire is accepting applications for the commissioner seat in Election District 2 that will be vacated by Urban. The position will be filled by board appointment. Candidates must be registered to vote and reside within the boundaries of Election District 2, which includes Lynnwood west of Highway 99, Esperance and Lake Serene. Application information and an election district map are available on the South County Fire website, www.southsnofire.org/BoardVacancy. The deadline to apply is July 15, 5 p.m.

South County Fire provides fire and emergency medical services to 270,000 residents of Brier, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Mountlake Terrace and unincorporated southwest Snohomish County.