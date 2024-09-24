Dances, parties through Sno-King International Folk Dance Club in October

The Sno-King International Folk Dance Club will meet every Wednesday from 7-9 p.m. in October, featuring dances from the Alps to the Andes, from Taiwan to the Black Sea. There will be line, couple, set and individual dances, both easy and hard, and you don’t need to bring a partner. The location is Cedar Valley Grange, 20526 52nd Ave. W., Lynnwood.

In October, attendees will learn dances from Germany, Poland and Greece. On Oct. 9, the event will start at 6:45 p.m. for a lesson in basic moves in set dancing.

The club is also hosting two parties — on Oct. 12 and 30 == from 7-9 p.m. with no teaching. Participants are invited to bring finger-food snacks.

Oct. 12 – An Oktoberfest party, which will include some German dances, but no beer.

Oct. 30 – A Halloween party. Dancers are invited to come with or without a costume.

The cost is $8. For information, call 425-610-9393 (leave a message), visit www.sno-king.org or email dancesnoking@gmail.com.