Damaging impacts of Indian boarding schools topic of Oct. 10 meeting

Lynnwood resident Cathy Baylor, who serves as president of the Salish Sea Chapter of the Washington State Federation of Democratic Women, will speak on the damaging impacts of Indian boarding schools during a virtual program Monday, Oct. 10.

Baylor will speak from the perspective of the descendant of a family with three generations sent to U.S. Indian boarding schools. She will address the schools’ history, the long-term impact of boarding school attendance on her family, and current grassroots efforts to promote truth and reconciliation.

“Indian Boarding Schools – Intergenerational Trauma: One Family’s Story” will be held online on Oct. 10 at 11 a.m. Click here to attend.