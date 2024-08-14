‘D2: Mighty Ducks’ movie at Terrace Creek Park Aug. 16

D2: Mighty Ducks will be the movie showing at Terrace Creek Park starting at 8:30 p.m. this Friday, Aug. 16. It’s the final of four free films offered through Terrace Summer Nights 2024, sponsored by the City of Mountlake Terrace.

D2: Mighty Ducks is a 1994 American family sports comedy-drama film directed by Sam Weisman. It is the second installment in The Mighty Ducks trilogy, and a sequel to the 1992 film The Mighty Ducks fantasy film.

Terrace Creek Park is located at 23200 48th Ave. W.

