Customers asked to contact Lynnwood Brides and Beyond after clothing, info stolen in burglary

The owners of Brides and Beyond in Lynnwood are requesting that customers contact them regarding recent orders placed after discovering Thursday their store was burglarized, Lynnwood police said

The local bridal shop and its associated business Pro-Fit Tailoring — both located at 19725 40th Ave. W. in Lynnwood — were burglarized between 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday and 3:30 p.m. Thursday. No damage was done to the building to gain entry to the business, police said.

The suspect(s) were reported to have stolen 20-30 dresses, other merchandise and customers’ personal contact information, said Commander Sean Doty. Both businesses were “ransacked,” Doty added.

Store owner Mary, who asked that her last name not be used, said she discovered the store had been burglarized at 3 p.m. The store had been closed Thursday for the holiday and she had come to check on it, she said.

“I was so shocked,” she said. “I’m so worried about my customers.”

Mary said the suspect or suspects stole her work laptop, receipts and all other records with her customers’ information. At the moment, she said she does not know which customers’ dresses are missing.

Some of the stolen merchandise was recovered nearby, police said.

The owners are asking for customers to contact them in case upcoming wedding or other special events might be adversely affected. Pro-Fit Tailoring customers are asked to call 425-744-0666. Brides and Beyond customers are asked to call 425-275-7521.