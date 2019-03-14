Curious about the impact of Lynnwood Link on MLT? Read on…

Dustin Dekoekkoek of NextMLT (and founder and former publisher of MLTnews before it was acquired by current publisher Teresa Wippel) is publishing a series on the impact of Lynnwood Link Light Rail on Mountlake Terrace.

Since last month, he has been exploring how Lynnwood Link is going to impact sites throughout the city. He plans to review 13 locations that Sound Transit discussed during the January 2019 open house in Mountlake Terrace.

Along with the Roger’s Market parking lot, some early utility work around the city will begin soon. This will be followed by demolition work this spring and clearing and tree removal this summer. There will also be posts detailing some of the construction impacts we should expect over the coming years.

You can see the overview here, and all the articles completed so far on NextMLT.com