Brier’s Brookview Church is inviting kids, their families and all cupcakes lovers to a Valentine Party on Saturday, Feb. 9, from 10 a.m. to noon.

Attendees can frost, decorate and take home Valentine’s Day cupcakes. The event is open to all kids and their families; attendees are asked to RSVP at 425-306-8592.

Brookview Church is located at 22730 Brier Road, on the corner of 228th Street Southwest and Brier Road.