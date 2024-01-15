Cuddle with pups and enjoy hot cocoa at Edmonds event Jan. 20

Edmonds’ Vie & Vin and Mental Health Matters of Washington are sponsoring a Cocoa, Canines and Connections event from noon-2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 20.

Stop by Vie & Vin’s family friendly patio to warm up with a cup of cocoa and cuddle with pups from the Western Washington Dog Therapy Group.

Those 21 and older are invited to stop inside the shop for some mulled wine and connection-inspiring crafts.

Vie & Vin is located at 172 Sunset Ave. in Edmonds’ Salish Crossing just south of the Edmonds ferry dock.

Learn more on the Facebook Event Page.